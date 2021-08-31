PhoneSoap 3 UV Phone Sanitizer and Charger for $13

That's $57 less than you'd pay for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a4c via eBay.
- amplifies audio to hear alarms and notifications
- fits smartphones, keys, wallets, and more
- 360° UV-C light disinfection
- USB and USB-C ports
- Model: PS500-3W
Published 36 min ago
Clip the $100 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bluetti via Amazon.
- LCD touch display
- 700W solar input
- Model: AC200P
Clip the $5 coupon and apply code "IDMIX850" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Idmix via Amazon.
- serves as a power bank, wall battery charger, and includes a USB Type-C cable
- Model: CH08
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "IZ56QMTA" for 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iFeart via Amazon.
- 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable
- 480Mbps data transfer speed
- folding prongs
- LED indicator
- Model: MZ45PD
That's $2 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $65 after clipping the $40 coupon and applying code "ZVKAIGFW". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baldr Inc via Amazon.
- built-in fan
- 12V regulated power supply
- 2 DC outputs, 3 USB QC 3.0 plugs, and 1 USB Type C port
- compatible with Baldr solar panels (not included)
- Model: Baldr-330W-Upgrade
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- foldable plug
Choose from a selection of over 130, with prices starting from $9 and covering iPhones and android phones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for 2nd Gen iPhone SE/ iPhone 8/7 for $25.17 (low by $10).
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Get this price via coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" and save $92 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
At $32 off, this is the best price we found by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Puma White-Puma White-Puma White pictured); some have limited sizes available.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "2YJ322VZ" to save $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
That's the best price we could find by $49, and a savings of $162 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures about 21.65" x 21.65" x 11.81"
- concrete base
- removeable spark screen
- Model: HR17501AB
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits inside all 5” and 6“ gutters
- gutter docking station for ladders
- Model: 220539
