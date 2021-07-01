Papercraft World 3D Paper Art: 2 for $20

That's $26 less than you'd pay for 2 elsewhere, and most stores charge around $30 for one alone. Buy Now at Meh
- Shipping adds $9.99, although you'll get free shipping on all additional orders placed within an hour. Alternatively, for $4.99/mo, you can get free shipping on all orders.
- 10 styles
- Paper-centric reboots of famous movies
- Model: 6R34T-0N-P4P3R
That's $9 less than our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Home Depot
- printed on vinyl coated paper
- includes paste and eight 50" x 36" panels
- Model: DM150
You'd pay $114 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on page coupon and apply code "C8BMH3KH" to save $23 off the list price. You'll pay at least $27 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Solarteh-led via Amazon.
- warm white
- ripple glass lens
- stainless steel housing
- runs 10+ hours on full charge
- Model: 6850
Apply coupon code "509UVBFS" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimer via Amazon.
- 5 color modes and 5 brightness levels
- rechargeable 2,000mAh lithium battery
- 30 min/60 min auto timer
- Model: YM_US_0003
Apply coupon code "50L1XN7L" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lph-us via Amazon.
- 6 to 8 hour run time on full charge
- dusk to dawn sensor
- IP44 waterproof
Apply coupon code "tablelamp1" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Cold White, Natural White, Warm White.
- The same code drops the Warm White option to $24.04.
- Sold by Meilady via Amazon.
- 3 lighting colors
- touch control
Save on a range of ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, and pendant and vanity lighting. Shop Now at Home Depot
At 65% off, that's a savings of $85. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $75.
- by artist Sandy Doonan
- black wood frame
- attached D-rings
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "CYE4U325" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takhrwod via Amazon.
- 3 unlock modes
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: DZS-001
Apply coupon code "WNH2CGAZ" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Konosan via Amazon.
- ESR of capacitor
- backlit display
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: KIJ6450704857975TX
Use coupon code "AFFSDCC27" to save $27. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- measures 75" x 26" (folds to 19" x 9" x 6")
- supports up to 225-lbs
- Model: H0110-00201GY
