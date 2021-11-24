That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Orfeld Direct via Walmart.
- cord-free design
- motorized brush
- 4-stage HEPA filtration system
- wooden floor and soft floor roller bars, crevice and combination nozzles
- Model: V20
Expires 12/4/2021
It's marked at 20% off and is a good price for a 2-in-1 vacuum.
- Sold by Moosoo via eBay.
- 23-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 0.8-liter capacity
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
Clip the $200 off on page coupon and apply code "DREAME49" for a savings of $254.
- Sold by Dreame Official Store via Amazon.
- 4,000pa suction
- sweeps, mops, washes, & dries
- 6,400mAh rechargeable battery
- LiDAR navigation
- voice control
- Model: W10
That's the best deal we could find by $141.
- 0.5L trash storage box
- 12° to 15° climb
- 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery
- 120 minutes of cleaning per charge
- two 6.6ft magnetic boundary strips, four side brushes, an extra filter, remote control (w/ 2 AAA batteries), charging dock, AC power adapter, and cleaning tool
- Model: J10C
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50.
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93.
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list!
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's $130 under list price.
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
That's $11 under Amazon's Black Friday price and the best deal we've ever seen for these.
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
It's $7 under what you would pay at a local office supply store.
- refillable
- comfort grip
- fine point 0.7mm
- retractable closure
- Model: 31057
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11.
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Coupon code "TOZYOOH6" takes 50% off.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- fiber glass handle
- black titanium plated blade
- Model: G10 Fiber Glass Handle
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
That's the lowest price we could find by $26.
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
- cord-free design
- motorized brush
- 4-stage HEPA filtration system
- wooden floor and soft floor roller bars, crevice and combination nozzles
- Model: V20
