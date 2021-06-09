Ontario Knife Company RD Hawk Trainer for $14

That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Ontario Knife Company via Walmart.
- 12.5" long
- lanyard hole
- rubber construction
- Model: 9425T
Coupon code "274198" drops the price to $10 under our March mention – most similar carts start at around $170 elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $48 shipping fee.
- 1,400-lb. capacity
- pneumatic turf tires
- yoke-style steering
- fold-down detachable side panels
- Model: 143323S
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 speeds
- 15,500 RPM
- 3 tethered nozzle adapters
- Model: 3408005
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "GPTK3CA2" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Opmeiro via Amazon.
- 39" handle
- self-injecting, non-clogging tips
- spring design
- T-shaped handle
Apply coupon code "GYY8G5DV" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumum via Amazon.
- 8 function nozzle
- 2-layer latex core
- leakproof
- 3/4" brass connectors
It's $29 under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 32GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
Apply coupon code "T6HQ6XLW" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jugeshang via Amazon.
- up to 90x magnification
- fully-coated optical all-glass lens
- 360mm focal length & 50mm large aperture
- includes tripod, finder scope, 3 eyepieces, & Zenith mirror
- Model: F36050
