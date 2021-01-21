That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
- 1,800 lumens
- rechargeable
- magnetic base
- 300-meter beam distance
- Model: M2R Pro Warrior
-
Expires 1/26/2021
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 26-ft. motion detection range and 120° detection angle
- 16 cool white LEDs
- 650 max lumens
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: OC-GL-034A
Apply coupon code "BRIGHT" to get the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
That's the lowest price we've seen by $3, and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MIDirect via Amazon.
- waterproof
- rechargeable
- 5 lighting modes
- CREE XML T6 LED chip
- Model: S1000
Trawl through the instant savings, garage items, tools, and more all marked on the main page sale blurbs, with discounts up to 87% off which makes this the best sale we've seen in over a year (including the Black Friday sale). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- There are multiple sale pages in the scrolling banner.
- Some exclusions apply.
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Apply coupon code "2QOIYOZ9" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ahgeng-US via Amazon.
- 100,000+ hour bulb lifespan
- purports to identify presence of bed bugs, scorpions, counterfeit money, leaks, pet urine, and more
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black w/ White LED.
- weather resistant
- lithium polymer rechargeable battery
- includes head strap, hat clip, & USB cord
- Model: 61702
Apply coupon code "5YEAREND88" for a total savings of $22 off list, which puts it a buck under the best price we could find. It's a great price for a game with such overwhelmingly positive reviews. Buy Now at Newegg
- action adventure game
It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25-ft. hose
- captures leaks and drips and diverts them to a drain or storage tank
- helps to minimizes wet floors, damaged equipment, and disturbances
- Model: TLS367
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- provides added stabilization and prevents tire shifts
- Model: 28012
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|--
|$79
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register