Apply code "0D37EF7539" to save $110 off the list price.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 4 weeks for delivery.
- 1080p HD dual camera
- foldable
- USB rechargeable
- up to 15-minutes flight time
- remote control / storage box
- Model: KY906
With free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS," it's the best price we could find by $16.
- measures 10.5" x 7" x 2"
- 6-axis
- Wifi 2.4GHZ
- 360 degree flip
- rechargeable
- app control vial smart device
- Model: NV-06782
Apply coupon code "PVBXP8DZ" for a savings of $8.
- old by aiGear Direct via Amazon.
- wooden
- 16 Hercules acrobat model blocks
- 2 sizes (3.34" x 2.75" and 2.16" x 2.75")
- Model: HJ016
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon and apply code "P4OJYNTS" to save $46, making this about $12 less than you'd pay for a similar pool elsewhere.
- Sold by YCBE USA via Amazon.
- measures 118" x 70" x 19" overall
- PVC layered independent airbags
- holds up to 306-gallons
- Model: T006003
It's $30 under list price.
- The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
- GPS return home
- 4K wide angle camera
- 2-axis mechanical self-stabilizing head
- 50 x zoom
- up to 25-minutes of flight per charge
- includes case, spare propellers, and screws, and remote controller
- Model: SG906
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more.
That's $20 less than Target charges.
- Semi truck and trailer is 25” long and 8” high and features realistic flashing lights & sounds
- 10” loader
- Model: 82288
Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids.
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
- monthly in-store events
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $15 today.
- Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
- detachable, magnetic faceplate
- sound effects
- LED eyes
- ages 18+
- Model: F0765
Apply coupon code "501810A9B0" for a savings of $7.
- This item ships from China and may take three to five weeks to arrive.
- Bluetooth
- 22 animations
- 20 images
- text effects
- music rhythm
Apply coupon code "3BC682C70E" to save $57 off the list price.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- handle and adjustable extension rod, pry tools, tweezers, and more
- storage box
Apply coupon code "4CFC792AF8" for a savings of $7.
- At this price in Black Watch+2pcs Strap.
- This item ships from China and may take three to five weeks to arrive.
- 1.82" display
- IP68 waterproof
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Bluetooth 5.2
Apply coupon code "E43879ADC9" for a savings of $8.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- Bluetooth
- 8-way direction pad
- vibration feedback motors
- six-axis stability
- ergonomic design
That's the best price we could find by $20.
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup.
Update: It's now $3.83.
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17.
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII".
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
