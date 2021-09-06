Newhill Designs Albright Gold Metal Wall Art for $80

Give a facelift to any room with this metal wall art that is $20 off. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 39-3/4" x 40"
- one hoop on the back for hanging
- Model: 9T854
It's $12 under last week's mention and a savings of $64 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis)
- Model: BARE-WF2009
It's $6 off list, $2 under our December mention, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- comes with 12 standard #17 nails
- can hold up to 10-lbs with two nails or 5-lbs with one nail
- Model: EZ-LA12
You'll save a third off the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- covers 28.2 sq. ft.
- distressed brick pattern
- removable and repositionable, leaving no sticky residue behind
- Model: MS3944HD
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Apply code "ON66XXYV" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mingsa via Amazon.
- The 2-Pc. option drops to $17.99.
- The 3-Pc. option drops to $24.99. ( you may need to click on "See All Buying Options" to view price).
- 32 LEDs
- 18 colors
- multiple speeds and brightness levels
Take up to half off over 10,000 items, including ceiling fans, lighting sconces, table lamps, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the 52" Casa Vieja Orb Wet Location Ceiling Fan for $99.95 ($100 off)
It's $293 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 70.75" x 23.5" x 12"
- solid natural fir wood construction
- iron nail head trim
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 42-1/2" x 16-1/2" x 18-1/2"
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 19" high overall
- Touch anywhere on the base to turn on or off
Use coupon code "LNE50" for $149 off list and a low by $50. Buy Now at Macwheel
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
Apply coupon code "75Q13N48" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KZL US via Amazon.
- 20 speeds from 1,200 to 3,200 percussions per minute
- 2,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- 6 interchangeable massage heads
- 55dB max noise level
- 10 minute sessions
- 10mm amplitude
- carrying case
- Model: LE6
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
