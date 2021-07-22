Neopine DT100 Smart Watch for $20
Gshopper
Neopine DT100 Smart Watch
$20 $33
free shipping

  • Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Features
  • IP67 waterproof
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • supports support IOS 8.0 & Android 4.4
  • motion & heart rate monitoring
  • syncs w/ mobile phone
  • sports tracking
  • Model: DT100
  • Code "5FF233FCF3"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
