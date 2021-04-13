New
$75 $150
free shipping
That's the lowest price by $53, although most stores charge at least $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
Features
- watertight, impact-resistant
- powerclaw latches
- purge valve
- Model: 925-1001
Details
Vertiv Liebert 600VA Desktop UPS Battery Backup
$35 $60
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $13 Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 600VA Power Rating
- Five NEMA 5-15R Outlets
- Three Battery Backed Outlets
- Two Surge-Only Outlets
- Model: VDSK600LV
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Android Tablet (2019)
$110 $150
free shipping
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Black or Silver.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$769 $1,049
free shipping
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020)
$1,099 $1,299
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Holland Concrete Paver Brick
25 cents 58 cents
pickup
That's more than half off of the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In River Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.99 for scheduled delivery (it varies based on the amount you order).
Features
- measures 7.75" x 4" x 1.75"
- Model: 22051EA
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera
$30
free shipping
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
Wayfair · 2 days ago
ColourTree High-Density Polyethylene Privacy Screen
$20
free shipping w/ $35
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
Ace Hardware · 4 days ago
Southern Whiskey Barrel Planter
$15 $42
pickup
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
Features
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
