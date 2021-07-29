Nanoleaf Canvas Light Panel Starter Kit for $150 for members
New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Nanoleaf Canvas Light Panel Starter Kit
$150 for members $200
free shipping

That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
Features
  • 9 canvas panels (including control square)
  • power supply unit
  • 9 linkers
  • 28 mounting tape
  • Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Costco Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 24% -- $150 Buy Now