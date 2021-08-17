Mustee Durastall Shower Stall Module for $260

You pay at least $63 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 74.7" x 32.6" x 32.6"
- includes shower valve, drain assemble, curtain and handrail
- base includes a PVC drain
- Model: 4115531
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- high shine finish
- includes four 10" x 10" panels
- Model: NH2361
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bichou*2010 via eBay.
- 5 Amp, 24 Volt AC sensor
- protective housing
- Model: AG-1100+
It's $20 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PumpSpy Technology via Amazon.
- sends text messages, emails and app alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer if your sump pump has a problem
- high water sensor and alerts
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Model: PSO1000
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.58 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
It's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- fills small holes & cracks
- works on drywall, wall plaster, and wood
- compact and portable applicator
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-toxic
- Model: ER012
Save on select vanities Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Presnell 61" Undermount Double Sink Vanity w/ Marble Top for $1,099 ($800 off).
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 17" long
- padded lining to protect door surface
- folds flat to 2.25" depth when not in use
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Applying coupon code "40M7XN6J" saves $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Apply coupon code "245F7XGT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by LEader Seller via Amazon.
- 12° angle
- non-slip silicone pads
- 44-lbs. max weight capacity
- Model: LC-361
Apply coupon code "6NPFVORR" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by duqueen via Amazon.
- 2 modes (deterrent mode and training mode)
- deterrent mode emits higher intensity ultrasonic sound and training mode emits lower intensity ultrasonic sound
- 2 speakers that reach up to 19.7-ft.
- rechargeable via USB
- Model: UT01
