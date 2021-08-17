Mustee Durastall Shower Stall Module for $260
New
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
Mustee Durastall Shower Stall Module
$260 $413
free delivery w/ $50

You pay at least $63 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 74.7" x 32.6" x 32.6"
  • includes shower valve, drain assemble, curtain and handrail
  • base includes a PVC drain
  • Model: 4115531
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Home Improvement Ace Hardware Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 37% -- $260 Buy Now