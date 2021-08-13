Moukey Microphone Isolation Shield for $20
Donner · 1 hr ago
Moukey Microphone Isolation Shield
$20 $40
free shipping

Apply code "MOU50" to save $20. Buy Now at Donner

Tips
  • Shipping from a USA warehouse.
Features
  • acoustic foam front
  • vented backplate
  • dual clamp mounting bracket
  • 3/8 and 5/8 thread mount
  • Model: MK0118
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MOU50"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Audio Components Donner Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Donner 49% -- $20 Buy Now