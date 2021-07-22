Moukey Microphone Isolation Shield for $40

Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable
- Model: MPFBK5
Apply coupon code "MM20" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at Donner
- 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter
- anti-slip dents
- suitable for most wired or wireless microphones
- Model: MMc-12M2
Apply coupon code "micstand" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- aluminum allow and ABS plastic
- 180° adjustable
- adjustable height from 7" to 10.4"
- non-slip
That is a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blackout or Shadow Grey at this price.
- plug-and-play
- Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns
- 2 condensers
- headphone output, headphone volume, and mic mute
- Model: 988-000400
Take half off by applying coupon code "MICROPHONE50". Buy Now at Donner
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- high density filter sponge
- USB plug-and-play w/ 6.5-ft. cord
- foldable tripod
Take half off by applying coupon code "50ZFY9BB", making this $43 under what you'd pay direct from Mayoga. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dastin-US via Amazon.
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- 30Hz to 16kHz flat frequency response
- stand with shock mount
- cardioid pickup pattern
- USB 2.0 plug-and-play
- includes shock mount, table stand, pop filter, wind foam, 8.26-ft. USB-B to USB-A cable
Apply coupon code "DY30" to get $15 under our mention from April and save $31. Buy Now at Donner
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Apply coupon code "ED30" for a savings of $129. Buy Now at Donner
- 225 timbre
- 8" durable all-mesh drumhead
- Model: DED-200
Apply coupon code "DDP10" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Donner
- 3 pedals
- 88-key weighted keyboard
- Model: DDP-100
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "BGDN3IN1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
Clip the on-page coupon to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Perfect Office Products 2020 via Amazon.
- 2 CPU cooling fans
- 2 non-slip buckles
- 6 adjustable ABS auto-locking joints
- 6.3" x 7" detachable mousepad fits either side of riser
- 1.5" to 18" height adjustment
- 16.5" x 10.3" aluminum lap desk surface with moveable stoppers
- Model: LELS05
Apply coupon code "33NEMIBZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Donner
|19%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register