Moukey Microphone Isolation Shield for $40
Donner · 14 mins ago
Moukey Microphone Isolation Shield
$40 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
  • foldable
  • Model: MPFBK5
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BK20"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Microphones Donner Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Donner 19% -- $40 Buy Now