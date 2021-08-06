Moukey Microphone Boom Arm Kit for $3

That's a savings of $11 via coupon code "MA80". Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" to 5/8" screw adapter
- u-shaped pop filter
- Model: MK0156
Apply code "MKM" to save $11. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 13-foot XLR cable
- plug-and-play
- includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
- Model: MWm-5
Apply coupon code "SCV40" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Donner
- compatible with variety of cameras or smartphones
- monitor audio while recording
- includes shock-mount and mini tripod
- Model: MCM-2
Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable
- Model: MPFBK5
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- shock mount
- high-density filter sponge
- 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
- 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
- leather bag included
- Model: MCM-1
Take half off by applying coupon code "MICROPHONE50". Buy Now at Donner
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- high density filter sponge
- USB plug-and-play w/ 6.5-ft. cord
- foldable tripod
Apply coupon code "50REYV9S" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by Strawberry Tech Official.
- compatible with Android and iOS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3.5mm port
- LED lights
- 1,800mAh battery
To save $20, apply coupon code "584NS8LC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lesyafel Pro via Amazon.
- plug-and-play USB Type-C connector
- 192kHz/24bit sampling rate
- adjustable metal desktop stand
- double mesh pop filter
Apply code "Moukeydeals30" to save $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- folding tripod stand
- cardioid pickup pattern
- plug & play
Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
- LED lights
- sound activated function
- variable light modes
- 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
- can be used as a disinfecting fogger
- Model: DFM-500
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- maple wood body with African natowood neck
- includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
- Model: DUS-10N
Apply coupon code "D1048" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- each cable measures 6" long
- right-angle plug
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "NZPQGFFG" to half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by WGWDirect via Amazon.
- 4-liter capacuty
- measures 10.5" x 7" x 11.5" overall
- foaming technology and vertical fans
- rotating lock with click
- built-in semiconductor refrigeration chip
- 100% Freon-free
- 110V AC charger and 12V DC charger
- CE, FCC, and ETL approved
- Model: F4
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Donner
|79%
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register