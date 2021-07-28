Moukey DSLR Camera Microphone for $14
Eastar · 36 mins ago
Moukey DSLR Camera Microphone
$14 $27
free shipping

Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • shock mount
  • high-density filter sponge
  • 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
  • 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
  • leather bag included
  • Model: MCM-1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moukeydeals50"
  • Expires 8/26/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Microphones Eastar Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Eastar 49% -- $14 Buy Now