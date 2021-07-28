Moukey DSLR Camera Microphone for $14

Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- shock mount
- high-density filter sponge
- 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
- 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
- leather bag included
- Model: MCM-1
Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable
- Model: MPFBK5
Apply coupon code "MM20" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at Donner
- 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter
- anti-slip dents
- suitable for most wired or wireless microphones
- Model: MMc-12M2
Apply coupon code "micstand" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- aluminum allow and ABS plastic
- 180° adjustable
- adjustable height from 7" to 10.4"
- non-slip
That is a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blackout or Shadow Grey at this price.
- plug-and-play
- Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns
- 2 condensers
- headphone output, headphone volume, and mic mute
- Model: 988-000400
Take half off by applying coupon code "MICROPHONE50". Buy Now at Donner
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- high density filter sponge
- USB plug-and-play w/ 6.5-ft. cord
- foldable tripod
Take half off by applying coupon code "50ZFY9BB", making this $43 under what you'd pay direct from Mayoga. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dastin-US via Amazon.
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- 30Hz to 16kHz flat frequency response
- stand with shock mount
- cardioid pickup pattern
- USB 2.0 plug-and-play
- includes shock mount, table stand, pop filter, wind foam, 8.26-ft. USB-B to USB-A cable
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- 2 microphone ports
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- includes extension hose, mouthpiece, and carry bag
- reed instrument
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "OAO27KFN" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Get $30 off with coupon code "72OH3W5F". Buy Now at Amazon
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|49%
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register