- Sold by moosoo-official via eBay.
- Charger
- Crevice tool
- Duster
- Filter
- Floor brush
- Model: XL-618A
- Sold by Giaradise via Amazon.
- 2-in-1 flat nozzle
- one-button dumping
- double filter
- USB charging
- Model: KB-1903
- dual tank
- spot mode
- self-cleaning
- up to 22 minutes cleaning on a full charge
- Model: FW020100US
- Sold by Lefant via Amazon.
- 1,800Pa suction
- for hard floors and low-pile carpet
- anti-collision sensors
- 4 clean modes
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 500ml dustbin
- includes charging base, power adapter, 2 brushes, and remote
- Model: M210
- Sold by FreeAir-Mail via Amazon.
- up to 110 minutes runtime per charge
- app and remote control
- 1,800Pa suction
- 0.6-liter dustbin
- self charging
- 2.56" height
- Model: MT-200
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
- measures 47.8" H x 5.3" W x 10" D
- no filter or maintenance necessary
- includes LED headlights, magnetic charger, 2 disposable pads, & 12-oz. bottle of multi-surface hard floor cleaner
- Model: VM252
- UPC: 622356562041
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
- Sold separately are the battery and charger. This is the tool only.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 30-minute run time
- Model: 0880-20
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
