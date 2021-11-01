After coupon code "NEWBRANDS20", it's $14 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo-Official via eBay.
- weighs 3.3-lbs.
- 2,200mAh battery
- HEPA filtration system
- adjustable extension tube
- up to 28 mins runtime per charge
- Model: XL-618A
It's marked at 20% off and is a good price for a 2-in-1 vacuum. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo via eBay.
- 23-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 0.8-liter capacity
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
Clip the $60 coupon and apply code "23ZMSZHD" to drop the price $6 below our mention from the first of October and a save $106. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ruicai Electronic via Amazon.
- 2000Pa suction
- 120 minute runtime
- self-charging
- 3 brush cleaning system
- IR sensing
- 2500mAh battery
- Model: MT-700
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
It's $4 under our mention from last December, a savings of $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Apply coupon code "75Y5W5KV" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Unique Yard via Amazon.
- 3.7-volt 4,000mAh lithium battery
- includes flat and brush nozzles
- 9,000Pa suction
- 120ml dust bin
- LED light
- foldable
Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used to check tires on trucks and large SUVs
- Model: 35110
Apply coupon code "WD3J8S8U" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Tenyooh via Amazon, and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- measures temperature and humidity
- 209-foot wireless transmission
- 24-hour weather forecast
- remote sensor
- LCD display
- alarm clock
- Model: WS0001
Apply coupon code "80C7LNZX" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to seven weeks to arrive.
- contains green tea, glacier water, aloe, jojoba seed oil, volcanic mud, and tea tree oil
- Model: greentea
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 for a pack this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- latex free
- molded nose clip
- 3-layer filter system
- Model: PPE201DMM001
