It's $60 under list price.
- Sold by Moosoo-us via eBay
- brushless motor
- 4 stage filtration system
- HEPA filter
- 17kpa suction
- includes 2-in-1 cleaning brush, 2-in-1 square brush, crevice nozzle, hose, floor head, charging base, and wall holder
- Model: K17U
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 10% on page coupon and apply code "2M3XB5HI" for a savings of $20.
- Sold by MOOSOODirect via Amazon.
- 16.5-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 500W
- 4 stage filtration
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "20KBLIBE" to save $50.
- Sold by OKP-US via Amazon.
- Available in Red.
- 220-watt brushless motor with up to 21kPa suction
- 2,200mAh rechargeable battery
- HEPA filter, 1.2L dust bin, LED light, adjustable tube, and magnetic wall mount
- includes motorized floor brush, crevice nozzle, pet hair brush, and mini brush
- Model: S100
Save $31 off list after clipping the $5 coupon and applying code "VAM7SXO3".
- Sold by Alliance Shop via Amazon.
- 20 to 25 minutes use on a full charge
- large dust cup
- 3 attachments
- Model: X4
Clip the $50 coupon and apply code "6WC86WPR" to save $80.
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Shop a range of discounted iRobot models.
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 ($200 off).
Take 30% off with coupon code "30VU5LJF".
- Sold by EnjoyYSelf via Amazon.
- 4-in-1 wet/dry vacuum, searchlight, tire pressure gauge, and inflator
- up to 4,500Pa suction
- 3 vacuum attachment accessories
- 13.1-foot power cord
- 12V DC power
It's $150 off list and the best price we could find.
- Opt for in-store pickup if you need it immediately. Free shipping is also available.
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
It's the best price we could find by $9.
- Quick Clear HEPA filter
- built-in Lithium-iON battery
- includes universal USB charger, & brush attachment
- Model: AJV1000
That's half of what you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we've seen.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere.
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Use code "JUMP4HANES" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $5.
- Sold by Hanes on eBay.
- This 5-pack contains assorted Black and Gray colors.
That's a $31 low.
- raises pool water temperature by 6° to 10° F
- uses existing pool pump
- Model: S120U
That's the best price we could find by $18.
- provides added stabilization and prevents tire shifts
- Model: 28012
That's $15 off and the best price we could find.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
- compatible with hole sizes 6.3mm, 8mm, 9mm, and 10mm
- black nylon construction
- Model: GRC-30
