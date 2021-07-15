MooSoo 10.6-Quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven for $79
eBay · 26 mins ago
MooSoo 10.6-Quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven
$79 $89
free shipping

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Moosoo-Official via eBay.
Features
  • 1500-watts power
  • 450°F max temp
  • 8 presets: french fry, bake, air roast, pizza, toast, defrost, air broil, and dehydrate
  • time range up to 60 minutes
  • digital LED display
  • includes air fryer basket, wire rack, baking pan, removable crumb tray
  • Model: MA12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 11% $79 (exp 26 mins ago) $79 Buy Now