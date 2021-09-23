Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Published 16 min ago
After coupon code "DECORDAYS15", that's the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This table is made from live-edge teak wood, so no two items are exactly alike. Measurements are approximate and may differ depending on shape. View the product images at Home Depot to see more examples of how this table may appear.
- measures approximately 42" x 24" x 16.5" (per the manufacturer)
- natural teak wood tabletop with clear lacquer finish
- 3 metal hairpin legs
- Model: IDW82658DS
Porch sitting weather is upon is. What better way to enjoy it than in a new rocker that is the absolute lowest price we could find by $8? Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak at this price.
- genuine hardwood
- polyurethane paint for outdoor protection
- 250-lb. capacity
- measures 34" x 27" x 45.25" overall
- seat is 18.5" high and measures 21.25" x 20.5"
- Model: 4332OA
Save $27 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- performance fabric
- cushioned metal frame
- Model: BT-20601-2
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- 24" x 24" x 12"
- Model: 7710BK
That's $6 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- 3 height settings (from 17.7" to 28")
- carry handle
- Model: 565320885
Pick this durable nightstand up at your nearest IKEA for just ten bucks. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- powder coated steel construction
Save on a range of pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, and home office. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Forclover 66" Convertible Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed in Dark Gray for $319 ($107 off list).
It's $90 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Gray at this price.
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 36'' H x 80'' L x 40'' W
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on major brands across electronics from laptops to headphones, tablets, security cameras, cell phones, smart home, video games, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $129 (low by $40).
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "50TG3O7P" for a savings of $23, which drops it $2 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- loop recording
- Model: DS07
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
