Coupon code "FRDL" drops it to $15 under our April mention, and takes 50% off. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 brightness levels
- 4 color temperatures
- adjustable height
- 1-hour timer
- Model: MI-DL004
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° lighting
- 5ft power cord
- Model: 111206
Apply coupon code "BGb0f066" for a savings of $1. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping charges may vary according to zip code.
- each uses 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- remote and touch control
- 4,000K warm white
- 4 brightness levels
- adhesive mount
- timer function
- 70 lumens
- Model: E-CGD-01
Save on a range of spotlights to deter assailants and invite friends. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Mr. Beams MB3000 Wireless Motion Sensing LED Dual Head Security Spotlight for $22.14 (low by $18).
Coupon code ""SCR" saves you $6. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Warm White pictured).
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
That's $2 under Amazon's early Black Friday deal and an all-time price low. Most stores are charging at least $25. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness
- create lighting cues
- Model: B07KRY43KN
Apply coupon code "G7UONOUS" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiepu-US via Amazon.
- 5 brightness levels
- adjustable arm
- 5 color modes
- touch control
Apply coupon code "FRMG" to drop it to $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- In several colors (Green pictured).
- LCD display
- 20 speed levels
- 6 massage heads
- 10 hours of use per charge
- 24V high-torque brushless motor
- Model: TT-PCA004
Apply coupon code "FR03" to get $8 under our mention from August and save $54. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- air inlet grille and washable pre-filter
- for rooms up to 370 square feet
- 3-stage HEPA filter
- air quality sensor
- 3 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP003
- UPC: 661094420343
Apply coupon code "FR02" for a savings of $62. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- LCD display
- self-cleaning function
- 2.1L water reservoir
- made of 304 stainless steel and food-grade ABS materials
- makes 9 small or large bullet-shaped ice cubes in one 6-9 minute cycle (up to 26-lbs. per day)
- Model: TT-IC002
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
