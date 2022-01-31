Apply coupon code "DNL03" to get the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Shipping adds $3.99, but orders over $60 bag free shipping.
- 4 color temperatures
- 4 brightness levels
- touch control
- flexible neck
- Model: MI-DL003SPF
It's a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- single light
- adjustable chain
- uses 40W max E26 bulb (not included)
- Model: S0160051
Apply code "QJZT5SV3" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Momax Technology via Amazon.
- In Grey or Black.
- 6 brightness levels
- 5 color temps
- USB port
- 10-watt output
- 270° rotatable head
- Model: QL1A
Use coupon code "60BD08SL" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from last month, and take $28 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- schedule and timer functions
- two 16.4-foot strips
- Model: SL3
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "24KG9KYT" to save $18. It's a tie with our June mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $49; pickup may also be available.
Save 50% via coupon code "272Y7M7W". Buy Now at Amazon
- In 6000k Daylight White at this price.
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- 2,100-lumens
- IP54 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "DNLT9" to get the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 9 speeds
- LED display
- remote control
- 60°/90°/120° oscillation
- timer and memory function
- Model: TT-TF009BSPF
That's $66 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits bunk or roller-style trailer frames up to 3" wide x 4.25" tall
- Model: 3005.3822
That's the best price we could find for this accordion door by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Oak Woodgrain
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping
Apply coupon code "507JZNWL" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kohree via Amazon.
- rattle-proof
- weather-proof
- fits any standard-issue plate
- measures 12.28'' L x 6.3'' W x 0.27'' H
- Model: HY1032-HM
Clip the $10 on page coupon and apply code "40LYTCAR" to save $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lytdz-ca via Amazon.
- compatible with Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 16-segment EQ audio receiver
- backup camera
- FM car radio
- mirror link
- 2 USB ports and 1 SD interface
- Model: LYTDZ-CA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|59%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register