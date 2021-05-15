Millennium Lighting 21" 3-Light Brushed Pewter Chandelier for $49

That's the best price we could find by $13, and a savings of $75 off list. Buy Now at Houzz
- requires three 60W candle bulbs (not included)
- meets CSA standards
- compatible with standard wall dimmer
- Model: 3113-BPW
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Apply coupon code "V6UVL6N2" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeMark via Amazon.
- IP44 wateproof
- up to 8-hours of lighting on a single charge
- Model: 8356
Apply coupon code "LYU59PTD" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Amico USA via Amazon
- In White or Black
- 3-head adjustable
- Model: FSL503TB
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
You'd pay over $30 for a similar car mattress elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 2 pillows
- inflator/deflator pump
- Model: EAT0184
Apply coupon code "9GEO58R4" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Superbear via Amazon.
- built-in filter
- 8 blue lights
- copper nozzle
- includes spray gun, 500ml container bottle, & charging cable
- Model: SP02
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "4IEWVNMV" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- 3 drill guide sizes
- adjustable distance
- measurement guides from 1/16" to 1/2"
- includes 15 dowels, 3 size drill bits, small wrench, and pencil
- Model: HXDKQ6810
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Houzz
|60%
|--
|$49
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register