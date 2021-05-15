Millennium Lighting 21" 3-Light Brushed Pewter Chandelier for $49
New
Houzz · 28 mins ago
Millennium Lighting 21" 3-Light Brushed Pewter Chandelier
$49 $124
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $13, and a savings of $75 off list. Buy Now at Houzz

Features
  • requires three 60W candle bulbs (not included)
  • meets CSA standards
  • compatible with standard wall dimmer
  • Model: 3113-BPW
Details
Comments
