Metrovac Vac N Blo Jr. 500W Portable Vacuum for $110
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Metrovac Vac N Blo Jr. 500W Portable Vacuum
$110
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Zoro via eBay.
Features
  • includes extension wand, flexible hose, pik-all nozzle, dust brush, and crevice tool
  • foot power cord
  • Model: VM12500
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Handheld Vacuums eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $110 Buy Now