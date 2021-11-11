That's a savings of $33 off the list price via coupon code "PILLOW50". Buy Now at naipocare.com
- adjustable elastic adhesive straps
- 4 shiatsu kneading massage rotation nodes
- Model: XKMP-142A
Save $24 via coupon code "80QI4Y25". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- ultra-slim gum shields
- preformed base
- for ages 11+
- Model: Y29
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- meets FDA standards
- includes supplies to clean, treat, & protect
- Model: 10HBC01082
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "6GC587P9" to get $7 under our June mention and save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in three sizes.
- Sold by Illusdesign_ESR Authorized via Amazon.
- hook and loop fasteners
- underarm padding
- breathable fabric
- contoured fit
- Model: 3G002
Take half off after applying coupon code "50Q5K431". That's a buck under our mention from August, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black.
- Sold by Sinocare Direct via Amazon.
- uses 4 AAA batteries (included)
- large LED touch screen
- supports two users
- stores 90 readings
- voice functionality
- Model: AES-U181
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to save an extra 5% off a selection of already discounted vitamins and supplements. Shop Now at Amazon
There are over 50 to choose from, prices start at $6. Plus, most bag an extra discount via Subscribe & Save checkout. Shop Now at Amazon
This pack has dropped by a buck; it's a good price for 10 5-layer masks. Buy Now at Amazon
Coupon code "BLHEAT50" takes off 50%. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 3 heating levels
- 8-hour auto off
- machine washable
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 3 speeds
- heat function
- 8 deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 5 intensity levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 5 interchangeable massage heads
- 2,500mAh battery
Coupon code "FOOTHEAT50" saves you $50 off the list price. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 104°F - 113°F
- toe-touch operation
- 18 deep-kneading nodes
- Model: 1014044
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Apply coupon code "NNBBNNBB" for a 50% savings which drop it $2 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
Apply coupon code "RX5U9VQS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Engindot Direct via Amazon.
- 2 wash modes
- measures 24.8" L x 15.7" W x 28.7" H
- 11-lbs. washer load capacity (6.6-lbs. spin-dryer capacity)
- Model: EWM35
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
