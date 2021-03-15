Apply coupon code "AFFOP30" to save $24. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
Checkout via Subscribe and Save to get the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Enter vehicle information to ensure product fits.
- protection for up to 5,000 miles
- Model: PH7317
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- protect your tailgate from theft
- lock never needs to be removed to open or close tailgate
- Model: 76029
Apply coupon code "20ZKJZBY" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kingbolen via Amazon.
- LCD display
- indicator lights
- 2.5-foot long cable
- Model: CR3001
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with hole sizes 6.3mm, 8mm, 9mm, and 10mm
- black nylon construction
- Model: GRC-30
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Save $4 over the price of buying two singles. Buy Now at Amazon
- tungsten metal double-head
- seatbelt blade
Save on tires from Pirelli, BF Goodrich, Good Year, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Choose year, make, model, and tire size to see selections and offerings.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save a buck. Shop Now at Tanga
- The 2-Pack drops to
$11.49$10.99 with the same code.
- Available in Black or Beige.
- suitable for most cars
- helps prevent items from falling through the gaps
Save $8 off list price with coupon code "AFF30". Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- delivers 2.6 gallons per minute
Apply coupon code "AFF30" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- It's designed to transfer oil, gas, water, and other non-corrosive liquids.
- powered by 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 2.6-gal per minute
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
Most stores charge $245 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Suitable for installation underneath ceramic tile, natural stone, nailed hardwood, wood, and other popular flooring materials
- The cable loops are 3" apart and 15 watts per sq. ft.
- 1/8" low profile twin conductor
- 1 return lead
- Model: TRT240
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
While some stores match this price, the next best costs $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Natural.
- Yellow Cedar Wood
- 40" x 11" x 19"
- Model: 4963N
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|kemimoto.com
|29%
|--
|$56
|Buy Now
