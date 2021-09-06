Macwheel 16" Folding Electric Bike for $450
Macwheel · 1 hr ago
Macwheel 16" Folding Electric Bike
$450 $500
free shipping

Use coupon code "LNE50" for $149 off list and a low by $50. Buy Now at Macwheel

Features
  • 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
  • 15.5mph max speed
  • 250-watt motor
  • LCD display
  • Model: LNE-16
  • Code "LNE50"
  • Expires 9/13/2021
