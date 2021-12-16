This is the lowest price we found by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- 4/6/8-hour auto-off timer
- 4 plug-in outputs
- remote control
- Model: LR0001650U12
Expires 1/1/2022
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
That's $3 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 sides
- adapter spaced outlets
- LED night light edges
- built-in 1,680-joule surge protector
- dusk-to-dawn light sensor
- Model: 111
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Limit 1 per order. If you would like to purchase more, please place separate orders.
- 5 international wall plugs
- 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports
- Model: PS-9003WE
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500 Joule suppression rating
- Model: ABP602URC1
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
