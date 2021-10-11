Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- Model: C30B
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $133 under our April mention of this refurb and $282 under the best price we could find for a new one today. It's also the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty backed by Allstate.
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" makes it a $21 drop from our mention five days ago. You'll pay at least $85 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot direct via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year Allstate warranty.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
Use coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from yesterday and a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $35 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 3-point cleaning
- Boost-IQ technology
- 1500Pa suction power
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That's a savings of $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's backed by a 3-month warranty.
- 2000Pa suction
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4 brushes, 5 cable ties
- Model: T2128
- UPC: 714752561749
Apply coupon code "30JK6IZ7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Gshopper
|21%
|--
|$185
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register