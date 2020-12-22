New
Lamps Plus · 20 mins ago
Lanett Brushed Nickel Swing Arm Plug-In Wall Lamp Set of 2
$100 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 12" x 13" overall
  • extends 12" from wall
  • 8-foot cord
  • max 43W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • Model: 1X503
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus   -- $100 Buy Now