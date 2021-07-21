LED Work Light with Tripod for $50
New
Ends Today
Northern Tool · 31 mins ago
LED Work Light with Tripod
$50 $100
pickup

Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $11.62 shipping charge.
Features
  • 20W power
  • 1,800 lumens
  • extends from 3 to 5 feet
  • cool-touch LED
  • weatherproof
  • Model: 107305
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Northern Tool Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 50% -- $50 Buy Now