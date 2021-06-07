LED Camping Lantern w/ Fire Starter for $8
moobibear.com · 2 hrs ago
LED Camping Lantern w/ Fire Starter
$7.84 $16
$2 shipping

Thanks to coupon code "Moobibear50", it's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $18 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 3 individual COB strip LEDs
  • 300 lumens and 360° lighting angle
  • 3 magnets
  • uses 3 AA batteries
  • magnetic base
  • Model: BS-LT004
  • Code "Moobibear50"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
moobibear.com 69% -- $8