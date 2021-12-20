That is $10 less than you'd pay picking it up at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 700W heating power
- overheat protection
- on/off switch
- adjustable thermostat control
- built-in handle
- Model: X01-7
Published 15 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Bronze.
- Alloy steel construction
- 20" x 11" x 23"
- Adjustable 5,000 BTU heater warms up to 1,000 square feet
- Model: EQS5147
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "247Z3V7X" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Doc.D Leather via Amazon.
- for indoor/outdoor use
- heats up to 270-sq. ft.
- tip-over and overheat protection
- Model: DRPHC-2000SQI-Black
That's the best deal we could find by $40, factoring in the gift card.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "278814" to get this deal.
- heat areas up to 300 square feet
- convection heating
- electronic piezo ignition
- Model: MHVFB10NG
That is the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available Chrome at this price.
- flame-less heat
- refillable & reusable
It's a savings of $30 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000-BTU
- heats up to 200 sq. ft.
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Clip the $60 coupon on the product page to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by A-Luotai.
- timer and sleep mode
- touch screen
- adjustable flames
- 5 speed
- measures 36" x 18.11" x 3.89"
- remote control
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Apply coupon code "1000EP500" for a savings of $1,000. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
- app control
- touch display
- Model: EP500
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- intricate designs found on the real-life version
- adjustable straps
- Model: AEW0068
