Kemei 5-in-1 Grooming Kit for $19

Use coupon code "1E44E4AF14" for an extra $9 off and a low by $15. Buy Now at Gshopper
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- includes charging cable, cleaning brush, curing oil, comb, and base
- 6,400 to 6,900 RPM blade speed
- 1mm to 10mm limit comb
- carbon steel T blade
- LED display
- Model: KM-696
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- pivoting head
- built-in LED light
- German stainless steel blades
- built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- includes 3 trimming combs, cleaning brush, & USB charging cable
- Model: 36486
Apply coupon code "KGUEVRJ2" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Multi or Black.
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- slanted. straight, pointed, and angled tweezers
- non-slip handle
- travel case
- Model: AL00
Clip the 20% off coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- trims, edges, and shaves
- can be used wet or dry
- compatible with any OneBlade handle
- Model: QP230/80
Apply code "U8PSCPLH" to save $42 Buy Now at Amazon
- Sol by Zebulon Nicholas via Amazon.
- flexible hinge
- lubrication strips
Clip the on-page coupon to get these for $3 under what you'd pay picking them up locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes handle and two blade refills
- precision trimmer
- 2-bladed razors
- lubrication
- Model: 66506
Clip the 30% off coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to get the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- lubricated strip enriched with aloe
- pivoting head
- 5 ultra thin titanium blades per head
Clip the $13 off on page coupon to save $23 off the list price. Buy Now at Gshopper
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- 24 screwdriver bits
- aluminum handle
- carrying case
Apply coupon code "5FF233FCF3" to save $62 off list price. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.0
- supports support IOS 8.0 & Android 4.4
- motion & heart rate monitoring
- syncs w/ mobile phone
- sports tracking
- Model: DT100
Save $15 by applying coupon code "D8593DCC14", making this a low by $5. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in Black or Silver.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- wireless
- LCD display
- LED light
- 3 nozzles
- rechargeable 2,000mAh battery
- measures in PSI, BAR, KPA, or KG/CM²
Apply coupon code "E43879ADC9" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Gshopper
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- Bluetooth
- 8-way direction pad
- vibration feedback motors
- six-axis stability
- ergonomic design
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Applying coupon code "40M7XN6J" saves $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Apply coupon code "245F7XGT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by LEader Seller via Amazon.
- 12° angle
- non-slip silicone pads
- 44-lbs. max weight capacity
- Model: LC-361
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "Y2XH5OFR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Orange pictured).
- Sold and shipped by Tools for Convenience via Amazon.
- metal handle
- laser guide
- 3,500rpm motor
- 6 blades
- 90° and 45° bevel cutting
- Model: TCS115A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Gshopper
|42%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register