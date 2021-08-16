Kemei 5-in-1 Grooming Kit for $19
Gshopper · 36 mins ago
Kemei 5-in-1 Grooming Kit
$19 $28
free shipping

Use coupon code "1E44E4AF14" for an extra $9 off and a low by $15. Buy Now at Gshopper

  • This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
  • includes charging cable, cleaning brush, curing oil, comb, and base
  • 6,400 to 6,900 RPM blade speed
  • 1mm to 10mm limit comb
  • carbon steel T blade
  • LED display
  • Model: KM-696
  • Code "1E44E4AF14"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
    Published 36 min ago
