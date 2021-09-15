Ace Rewards members get this $3 in-cart discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "VPX2KOP9" to save $42. It's $7 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- variable speed
- LED indicator
- Model: D901
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup.
Update: It's now $3.83. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Get any two Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, 10-Pc. Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish to share for just $6. Shop Now
- Prices and participation may vary.
- Order ahead in the app.
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
Apply coupon code "50IJQ8PO" for a savings of 50%
Update: The price has increased to $11.97 after the code, and the Prime discount no longer applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iDiag via Amazon.
- compatible with 315/433MHz tire sensors (check product page for specific models)
- requires 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: US-SU-super 50448
Clip the 30% off on page coupon to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 24bridge via Amazon.
- SUS304 stainless steel construction
- welded design
- multiple uses
- Model: Gh-001
