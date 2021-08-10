Inkbird Aquarium Temperature Smart Controller for $42

That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mixtea via eBay
- continuous heating alarm
- Model: ITC-306A
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "WAKJKGFA" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Goldeer via Amazon.
- BPA-free
- 2 flow modes
- visible water level
- emergency water storage
- equipped w/ large-size carbon filter (Quadruple Filtration System) & sponge filter
- Model: PLWF002
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Costway charges $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by costwaylive via eBay.
- LED lighting
- Top feeding hole
- Artificial aquatic plastic plants and blue aquarium gravel
- 11.5” x 6” x 10.5”
Apply coupon code "KVFBEOOO" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue at this price.
- Sold by K Kernowo via Amazon.
- 4 feeder ports
- circular perch
- 28-oz. capacity
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Powered By USB or four AA batteries (batteries not included)
- Measures 6x6x6"
- LED light
- Gravel
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "TKGMMNNY" for a savings of $35, which drops it $5 under our mention from 6 days ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anskysea via Amazon.
- 3 speed fan
- humidification
- measures 11.93" x 6.93" x 5.04"
- 420ml water tank
- Model: PAC-01
Apply coupon code "LK18DNCB50" for a 50% savings, which drops it $5 under our March mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
Apply coupon code "OM5B849A" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yikenai-US via Amazon.
- dimmable brightness
- 2 rolls of 32.8-ft. LED strip lights
- 6 DIY modes & 8 lighting modes
- equipped w/ Smart remote & controller box
- Model: E0102
