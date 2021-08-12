Imak RSI Computer Glove for $12

At $12 under list, this is the lowest shipped price we found by $4. Buy Now at Zoro
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "By the end of the work day, my pisiform bone pain was unbearable. This little sleeve has been the perfect solution and a cheap fix!"
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $75.
- breathable cotton material
- reverses to fit either hand
- massaging ergoBead pad
- Model: A20128


Apply coupon code "N4NP4K9N" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KZL US via Amazon.
- 20 speeds from 1,200 to 3,200 percussions per minute
- 2,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- 6 interchangeable massage heads
- 55dB max noise level
- 10 minute sessions
- 10mm amplitude
- carrying case
- Model: LE6
Apply coupon code "hdn526f48g" for a savings of $375. Buy Now at weathersavvy.com
- LED touch display
- adjustable flow
- supports up to 2 people simultaneously
- cleaning reminder function
- timer
- Model: Bos610
Apply coupon code "hdn526f48g" to save 50%. Buy Now at weathersavvy.com
- LED touch display
- adjustable flow
- timer
- Model: Bos620
Apply coupon code "7JVO52UT" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lightning-Boy via Amazon.
- 32 speeds up to 3,200 RPM
- 4 massage heads
- 6mm amplitude
- 30dB max noise
- 15-minute timer
- Type-C charging
- carrying case
- Model: KH-515
Apply coupon code "KN9540%OFF" to get 40% off a wide selection of KN95 masks. Shop Now at hotodeal.com
That's the best price we've seen for such masks in this quantity. (It's also around 5 cents per mask.) Buy Now at Amazon
- general use, 3-layer mask
That's about a 40-cents drop from our mention from last week, and the best price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price dropped slightly to $8.75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Navy/Gray in adult size S/M at this price.
- 60% cotton, 40% polyester
You can save big by combining 6-month generic med subscriptions with your Prime membership. Shop Now at Amazon
- Presented with the obvious qualification that we're not doctors – we graduated from the School of Sweet Deals, which is largely unaccredited. This is not medical advice.
- Works with most insurance plans and with your prescriber.
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "ULG2G8LJ" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "Y2XH5OFR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Orange pictured).
- Sold and shipped by Tools for Convenience via Amazon.
- metal handle
- laser guide
- 3,500rpm motor
- 6 blades
- 90° and 45° bevel cutting
- Model: TCS115A
Clip the $200 coupon and apply code "NTKGTSV5" to save $225. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- timer
- 3 modes
- LED display
- UL and CEC certification
- control via remote, touch screen, smart phone APP, and Alexa
- Model: TKP110CW
