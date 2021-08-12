Imak RSI Computer Glove for $12
Zoro · 1 hr ago
Imak RSI Computer Glove
$12 $24
$5 shipping

At $12 under list, this is the lowest shipped price we found by $4. Buy Now at Zoro

  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "By the end of the work day, my pisiform bone pain was unbearable. This little sleeve has been the perfect solution and a cheap fix!"
  • Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $75.
  • breathable cotton material
  • reverses to fit either hand
  • massaging ergoBead pad
  • Model: A20128
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
