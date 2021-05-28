Hoovy Inflatable Bounce House w/ Blower for $265

Some similar bounce houses cost about $50 more from other third-party sellers (but many cost $350 or more). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes a trampoline, cannon, slide, and pool pit
- connect a garden hose to the cannon to spray water through the house continuously
- Model: HV-660
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "40MNCNOM" for half off (an $18 savings). Buy Now at Amazon
- In four patterns (Flamingo pictured).
- Sold by Yisu via Amazon.
- measures 31.49" x 7.88"
- 7-layer Canadian maple wood deck
- double concave kick deck
- anti-slip waterproof grip tape
- 5" reinforced aluminum alloy trucks
- ABEC-9 bearings
- 95A high-rebound PU wheels
- 330-lb. max load
- includes repair tool kit
- Model: A01-4
That's a $30 drop in the last week for a total savings of $70 off list price. (It's also a great way to get your kids to play outside on Planet Earth.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee. (Not a member? See the offer below.)
- Shipping may vary by Zip Code, but averages about $18.
- holds 2 riders
- LED headlights and sound controls
- 2.5 mph low speed, 5 mph max speed and 2.5 mph reverse
- includes seat belts
- Model: SMS-PLS-2002
Coupon code "3VVB9Q3B" takes 25% off for a low by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Makeblock via Amazon.
- drag-and-drop software and coding games
- Bluetooth
- requires 4 AA batteries and CR2025 battery (not included)
- Model: 90053
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- pop-up cottage (opens into a 20.25")
- 3 flocked rabbits
- garden fence with gate
- color-in stickers
- 3 washable markers
- Model: 3673
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $172.99 ($41 off).
Apply coupon code "J8ZCIL76" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MFanco Direct via Amazon.
- 2.4GHz remote control
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable roof & detailed interior
- measures 4.3" x 9.8" x 5.1"
- Model: 70176
Save on over 300 discounted items. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get an extra $10 off $25 when you apply code "TAKE10".
- Get $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent through May 31. Redeemable June 1 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Lookout Tower Playset with 6 pup figures for $25.99 ($34 off).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
