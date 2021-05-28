Hoovy Inflatable Bounce House w/ Blower for $265
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Hoovy Inflatable Bounce House w/ Blower
$265 $445
free shipping

Some similar bounce houses cost about $50 more from other third-party sellers (but many cost $350 or more). Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
  • includes a trampoline, cannon, slide, and pool pit
  • connect a garden hose to the cannon to spray water through the house continuously
  • Model: HV-660
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Private Label Brands
Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $265 Buy Now