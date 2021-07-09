Homgeek 350W Personal Blender with 2 Sport Bottles for $18

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by flueonsky via eBay.
- 2 600mL sport blender bottles
- spill-proof drinking lids
- 4 stainless steel blades
- Model: IID5625181855776FV
Expires 7/15/2021
That's a $10 drop below our mention from a few days ago, and it's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Apply coupon code "85WA9RDO" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FRkitchen US via Amazon.
- 1-touch operation
- removable drip tray
- external pumping function
- dry & moist sealing modes
- includes air suction hose, 20 vacuum sealer bags, & power cord
- Model: V8
Clip the $20 extra savings coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by ZuyangUS via Amazon.
- makes 26.5-lbs. in 24-hours
- 12.32" x 8.74" x 12.6"
- 2 size options
- Model: HZB-12/B
Apply coupon code "LBS2GGGJ" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by Maitongwangluo via Amazon.
- 85kPa suction
- dry and moist modes
- touch screen buttons
- Model: VS30F
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to score discounts on small appliances, cookware, bakeware, and more. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from July 12 through 25.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven for $159.99 after coupon + $30 in Kohl's Cash (low by $57 after KC).
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 1,000-watt
- keep-warm function
- overheat protection
- Model: NS-MC60SS9
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by My RMS Store via Amazon.
- 32" reacher
- deluxe molded sock aid
- 28" long dressing stick
- 22" long handle round sponge
- 24" long plastic shoe horn
- Model: BD3554
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Use coupon code "AFFSDCC27" to save $27. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- measures 75" x 26" (folds to 19" x 9" x 6")
- supports up to 225-lbs
- Model: H0110-00201GY
Clip the 10% off on oage coupon and apply code "69MEGX9A" to save $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Techoss via Amazon.
- 300W
- AC outlet
- DC car port
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: P300W
