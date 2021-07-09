Homgeek 350W Personal Blender with 2 Sport Bottles for $18
eBay · 59 mins ago
Homgeek 350W Personal Blender with 2 Sport Bottles
$18 $30
free shipping

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by flueonsky via eBay.
Features
  • 2 600mL sport blender bottles
  • spill-proof drinking lids
  • 4 stainless steel blades
  • Model: IID5625181855776FV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2021
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $18 Buy Now