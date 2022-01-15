It's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the on page coupon for an $80 savings, which drops it $10 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black & Silver (pictured) and Black & Gray.
- Sold by WarmHomeLove via Amazon.
- tip-over and over-heat protection
- standing or wall-mounted
- IP34 waterproof
- remote control
- 24 hour timer
- 3 heat levels
- Model: NXA-1500
That is a savings of $51, and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 12-hour timer and remote control
- oscillating
- automatic shutoff
- digital thermostat
- 3 heat settings and adjustable thermostat
- overheat and tip-over protection
- 3D flame design provides soft light
- stands 33.5" tall
- Model: WF-HA-HT020
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heats up to an 18-foot diameter
- one-touch ignition
- anti-tilt mechanism; automatic shutoff
- Model: EO-PH001
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Chrome Silver only at this price
- flame-less heat
- refillable & reusable
There are dozens of styles to save on. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- solid brass
- connects to both 1 lb. bottle and 20 lb. tank
Clip the $10 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- overheat protection
- tip-over switch
- Model: MH700
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's $69 under list price. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Shipping adds $6 for a purchase of one. (Higher quantities incur higher shipping charges.)
- one second temperature measurement
- fever alarm
- Model: NB-HL9080
Apply coupon code "35Z9SCC8" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Orange at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 8.66" x 2.36"
- Model: DS101-EU
Apply coupon code "84U7GQUW" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by bishuariyongbaihuodian via Amazon.
- 360° half-spherical swivel
- fits phones measuring 3" to 7"
- Model: BLK-301
Clip the $110 off on page coupon and apply code "3Y73WMQR" to save $162. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tjg-tech via Amazon.
- 7" touch display
- Apple Carplay or Android Auto
- 360° adjustable bracket
- Model: CP701S
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|26%
|--
|$95
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$105 (exp 56 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register