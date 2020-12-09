What wraps the wrapping paper? This, at a $4 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CozyArray via eBay.
- fits 14 to 20 rolls, up to 40"
- Model: HHHS02
Published 30 min ago
Whether this gift is for yourself, a family member (remember you are part of your family), a friend (who's a better friend than yourself?), or whomever (wink wink, nudge nudge), fill in a name and a date for your custom label that covers Holidays, Birthdays, Mother's/Father's Day, Celebrations, Weddings, and Just Because. Shop Now
- Fits 750mL bottles. (Bottles purchased separately)
Apply code "FRIEND" to save 30% off a variety of chocolate-covered cookies and ground coffee. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Free shipping applies to orders of $25 or more.
Save on bouquets, treats, decorative pieces, gift baskets, and even a little tree with savings from 15% to 40%. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Merry Red Roses 24-Stem Bouquet with Reindeer and Chocolate for $46.79 (40% and $31.20 off).
- Shipping starts at $4.99, and varies depending on ZIP Code.
Coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY" takes 25% off select bouqets and more. Shop Now at The Bouqs
- Pictured is the Holiday Glow from $36.75 after coupon ($12 off).
- Vases and delivery incur additional charges.
It's $37 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by 718closeouts via eBay
- available in several colors (Black/Burgundy pictured)
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 23rd but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
