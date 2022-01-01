That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- 16 dye blocks
- 4 fragrances
- melting pot
- and more...
- Model: HHDYICM9
Apply coupon code "CHRISTMASA5" for a savings of $74, which drops it $40 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from local US warehouse.
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: RTOYZZZ-A5-US
It's $196 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
- This item ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- automatic safety shut-off
- acrylic, aluminum, and stainless steel construction
- Android or Mac OS compatible
- includes protective glasses, usb cable, wrench, whiteboard marker, wood block, paper, and brush
- Model: 7000mw
That's $5 below Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
It's $177 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- 5.5- to 6-watt diode laser power
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.06mm laser focus
- laser filter cover
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
It's a savings of up to $25. Shop Now at Groupon
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 for a pack this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- latex free
- molded nose clip
- 3-layer filter system
- Model: PPE201DMM001
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- each clamp supports up to 25-lbs.
- holds objects from 1" - 2.25" in diameter
- Model: 20020
