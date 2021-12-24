It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- waterproof
- name card slot
- 2-way dual zipper
- Model: HHHS04
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's $10 under our mention from Black Friday week, and 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 entry sensors
- motion sensor
- hub
- keypad
- Model: WSHMS-6M
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide.
Update: Shipping is $4.99, but orders of $35 or more yield free shipping. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Choose pickup or same day delivery to get a $10 Target gift card with the purchase of three or more household essentials. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Target
- Exclusions apply.
Save on home decor, tools, appliances, flooring, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Most items receive free shipping with orders of $35 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
Apply coupon code "LK24DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- 2 holes on each side
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- Model: S1101
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- TWS mode
- 4 full-range units
- mid-treble enhancement
- built-in large capacity battery
- Model: FOXNOVO SL-90
