New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Hakuba Branner 5-Section Tripod
$15 $45
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. (Amazon has it for way over list at $77.) With free shipping, and from B&H Photo Video, this is a killer deal. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • load capacity: 5-lbs.
  • maximum height: 4-feet
  • minimum height: 15"
  • folded length: 14.2"
  • Model: BR-5-SG
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
