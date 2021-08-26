Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 72" Resin Shelving Unit for $40
Ace Hardware · 58 mins ago
Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 72" Resin Shelving Unit
$40 $84
pickup

That's the best deal we could find by $36. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • each shelf holds up to 150 lbs.
  • 72" x 36" x 18"
  • Model: 91086-1C
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
