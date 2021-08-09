Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 48" Resin Shelving Unit for $18
New
Ace Hardware · 16 mins ago
Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 48" Resin Shelving Unit
$18 $35
free delivery w/ $50

This is the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • measures 48" H x 24" W x 12" D
  • supports 55-lbs. per shelf
  • interconnectable design
  • Model: 91088-1C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Ace Hardware Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 48% -- $18 Buy Now