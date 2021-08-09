Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 48" Resin Shelving Unit for $18

This is the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measures 48" H x 24" W x 12" D
- supports 55-lbs. per shelf
- interconnectable design
- Model: 91088-1C
Published 16 min ago
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "NZPQGFFG" to half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by WGWDirect via Amazon.
- 4-liter capacuty
- measures 10.5" x 7" x 11.5" overall
- foaming technology and vertical fans
- rotating lock with click
- built-in semiconductor refrigeration chip
- 100% Freon-free
- 110V AC charger and 12V DC charger
- CE, FCC, and ETL approved
- Model: F4
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
Clip the on-page coupon to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- backlit 4-digit LED display
- measures 8.39" x 3.15" x 5.9" overall
- functions as a constant voltage source (CV) or operates as a constant current (CC) source
- coarse and fine adjustment knobs
- 5V/2A USB interface
- includes output power cord and input power cord
- Model: DP01
