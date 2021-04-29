exclusive
New
GOODEE · 20 mins ago
$100 $220
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "dealnews600" to get this deal. That's $40 under our August mention, $120 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 44" to 230" projection size
- up to 50,000-hour lamp lifetime
- 1280 x 768p native resolution
- Model: YG600
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Epson · 1 wk ago
Epson Home Cinema 3900 1080p 3LCD Projector
$1,300 $2,000
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $400. Buy Now at Epson
Features
- 2,700-lumens
- 120,000:1 contrast ratio
- 1.6x zoom lens
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Model: V11H798020
Epson · 1 mo ago
Refurb Epson EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector
$300 $381
free shipping
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Epson
Tips
- A 1-year Epson warranty applies.
Features
- 800x600 SVGA resolution
- HDMI
- USB Plug 'n Play from PC/Mac
- Model: V11H842020-S
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Hard-to-Find Fastener #6 Torx Wood Screw 50-Pack
$3.75 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for a similar pack of #6 Torx wood screws elsewhere (shipped). Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- zinc-plated
- Model: 014973458911
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sondiko Torch-400 Butane Torch
$8.09 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "AZ2DNX7C" for 55% off (a savings of $10). Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SondikoDirt via Amazon.
- Butane gas is not included.
Features
- adjustable flame
- continuous flame mode
- refillable
- finger guard
- safety lock
- Model: 8541884235
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ticonn 240-Piece T-Tap Connector Kit
$8.36 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "30IT8HTU" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
Features
- self-stripping
- temperature resistant up to 221°F
- Model: 082
Ends Today
Wayfair · 4 hrs ago
MrCool Advantage 12,000-BTU Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner w/ Heater
$740 $791
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- remote
- air filter
- sleep mode
- works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 12,000 BTU
- dehumidifier
- Model: A-12-HP-230B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GOODEE
|54%
|$150 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register