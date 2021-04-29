exclusive
New
GOODEE · 20 mins ago
Goodee LCD Home Theater Projector
$100 $220
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "dealnews600" to get this deal. That's $40 under our August mention, $120 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at GOODEE

Features
  • 44" to 230" projection size
  • up to 50,000-hour lamp lifetime
  • 1280 x 768p native resolution
  • Model: YG600
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews600"
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals LCD Projectors GOODEE Private Label Brands
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
GOODEE 54% $150 (exp 5 mos ago) $100 Buy Now