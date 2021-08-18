Go Go Bird RC Drone for $160
New
gogobird.com · 1 hr ago
Go Go Bird RC Drone
$160 $200
free shipping

Use coupon code "EAGLE40OFF" and save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at gogobird.com

Tips
  • Ships from China, and make take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 35W motor
  • smart mode
  • remote control
  • 6 axis gyroscope
  • 450mAh battery
  • runs up to 25 minutes on a full charge
  • Model: 1020
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EAGLE40OFF"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies gogobird.com Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
gogobird.com 46% -- $160 Buy Now