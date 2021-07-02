GermGuardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier for $70

That's $65 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by guardiantechnologies via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- 5 speeds
- up to 8 hour timer
- Model: AC5350BCA
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "50ZHENGXOO" to save $65.
- Sold by Zhengxoo via Amazon.
- purifies up to 430 sq. ft.
- sleep mode
- 4 fan speeds
- timer
- Model: AM-180
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $99 off list and a low by $20.
- Available in Black or White.
- cleans up to 1,600-square feet
- H13 True HEPA filter
- 3 layer filtration
- 4 fan speeds
- ionizer
- timer
- Model: MA-40
Clip the 10% off on page coupon to save $9.
- Available in White.
- Sold by Hokeki Direct via Amazon.
- True HEPA filter
- 3-speeds
- 2-modes
- timer
- Model: VK-6067B
Shop for both new and refurbished models with big discounts.
Pictured is the Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 ($130 off)
Save on air purifiers, fans, and dehumidifiers.
- Scroll down the page to see this sale.
Pictured is the Winix D360 True HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier for $109.99 (low by $140)
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "TCLDEAL629" to save $16.
- Sold by TCL Smart Device via Amazon.
- sleep mode
- 3 fan speeds
- 4 light modes
- child lock function
- measures 8" x 8" x 12.8"
- Model: H13
Most stores charge $140 at least.
- Available in Black only at this price.
- purports to remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles
- recommended for rooms up to 155 square feet
- filter change indicator
- Model: HPA100
- UPC: 784331854999, 092926101015, 783761471745, 092926201005
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay.
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts.
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $7.
- 3.25" Blade
- Wood
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
That's the best price we could find by $2.
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "CYE4U325" for a savings of $8.
- Sold by Takhrwod via Amazon.
- 3 unlock modes
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: DZS-001
Use coupon code "AFFSDCC27" to save $27.
- measures 75" x 26" (folds to 19" x 9" x 6")
- supports up to 225-lbs
- Model: H0110-00201GY
