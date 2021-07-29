Galanz ToastWave 1.2-Cu. Ft. 4-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven for $300
New
Macy's · 21 mins ago
Galanz ToastWave 1.2-Cu. Ft. 4-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven
$300 $625
free shipping

Features
  • measures 22.2" x 12.6" x 21.2"
  • TotalFry 360 air-fry technology
  • sensor cook and reheat
  • includes silicone microwave mat
  • LCD display
  • Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
  • Expires 9/12/2021
    Published 21 min ago
Ovens / Stoves
